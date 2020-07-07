Polk School District releases “roadmap” back to school

From Polk School District:

Polk School District has worked non-stop over the past three months to create a safe plan to educate our students during the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

Many different areas had to be considered in order to plan for a safe return; academic needs, safety protocol, equipment and supplies, and processes and procedures.

The plan was developed with input and guidance from medical experts, educational professionals, and input from parent and employee surveys.

As our district adjusts to a different normal for the upcoming school year, we thank you in advance for your understanding and support as we make every effort to proceed with in-person learning.

