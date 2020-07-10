Polk County Health Department to close until July 15

CEDARTOWN, GA: The Polk County Health Department will be closed until Wednesday, July 15, because two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department will resume regular services, including COVID-19 testing, on the 15th.

“We are following the same CDC guidelines and procedures we would prescribe for anyone to handle a confirmed COVID-19 case in the workplace under similar circumstances,” explains Polk County Health Department Nurse Manager Malindy Ely. “We will do everything necessary to protect the safety and health of our employees, clients, and the community. More than anything else, we regret the temporary inconvenience to our clients.”