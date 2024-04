Kemp signs bills to combat human trafficking ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed three bills Wednesday aimed at human trafficking in Georgia. “We are taking three important steps forward to make sure Georgia is a safe haven for survivors … turning Georgia into a national leader for victims’ rights and putting criminals behind bars,” Kemp said during a bill signing ceremony at […]

Kemp signs private-school vouchers bill ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a private-school vouchers bill Tuesday, culminating a fight Republicans have waged for years to give students in low-performing schools another option. Senate Bill 233, which the GOP-controlled General Assembly passed last month largely along party lines, will offer vouchers worth up to $6,500 to parents of children enrolled in […]

Georgia getting $156 million for rooftop solar ATLANTA – Earth Day has brought an influx of federal dollars to boost the development of solar energy in Georgia. The Biden administration awarded $156 million Monday to regional nonprofit Capital Good Fund to help residents of low-income communities in Atlanta, Decatur, and Savannah install solar panels on their rooftops. The money is part of […]

Critics brand newly signed bill as anti-union ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed controversial legislation prohibiting businesses seeking state economic development incentives from voluntarily recognizing unions if a secret-ballot election option is available. Senate Bill 362, which cleared the General Assembly’s Republican majorities largely along party lines, was part of Kemp’s agenda for the 2024 legislative session and was backed by […]

Redistricting shuffles seats on state Board of Regents ATLANTA – The new congressional map the General Assembly drew during last fall’s special redistricting session is forcing Gov. Brian Kemp to shuffle several members of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents to other seats. Regent Tom Bradbury of Vinings is being shifted from representing Georgia’s 11th Congressional District to the 6th District, […]

Kemp signs major reforms to CON law ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a package of health-care bills Friday, including the most significant reforms in decades to Georgia’s law governing hospital construction and new medical services. Most of the measures include provisions aimed at increasing access to quality medical care in rural Georgia, an issue gaining urgency as economic developments efforts continue […]

Marjorie Taylor Greene Georgia’s top congressional fundraiser U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th Congressional District doesn’t look to be competitive as she seeks reelection to a third term representing Northwest Georgia. But the Rome Republican’s national profile is making her by far the most prolific fundraiser in this year’s Georgia congressional races. The Greene campaign […]

McBath, McCormick dominating race for campaign bucks U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath ATLANTA – Incumbent U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath and Rich McCormick are blowing away their opponents in campaign fundraising in their “crisscross” reelection bids heading into the May 21 primaries. McBath, a Democrat from Marietta, has raised more than $1.5 million during the current election cycle, according to a report filed with […]

Ex-Trump aide top campaign fundraiser in 3rd Congressional District Brian Jack ATLANTA – A former political aide to Donald Trump carrying the former president’s endorsement is the leading fundraiser in the campaign for the only open seat in Georgia’s congressional delegation. But a former state senator from Newnan is touting his lead in donations from “grassroots” contributors. Brian Jack of Fayette County, who served […]