Georgia DAs file new lawsuit challenging state oversight panel DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston ATLANTA – Three Georgia district attorneys have filed a new lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of legislation creating an oversight board with the power to discipline and potentially remove prosecutors. The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed a bill last year creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PAQC) to handle complaints against […]

Port of Brunswick sets record month for autos Port of Brunswick ATLANTA – The Port of Brunswick enjoyed its busiest month ever in March, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Wednesday. The Colonel’s Island Terminal at Brunswick handled 77,236 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo last month, including autos and heavy machinery, an increase of 21% over March of last year and a new record. The […]

University System of Georgia raising tuition by 2.5% University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue ATLANTA – In-state undergraduates at Georgia’s public colleges and universities will be paying 2.5% more for tuition during the coming school year. After keeping tuition flat at all but one of the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions for six of the past eight years, the system’s Board […]

State energy regulators OK Georgia Power plan to boost generating capacity ATLANTA – The state Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a request by Georgia Power Tuesday for a huge increase in electrical generating capacity power utility executives said is needed to meet the growing demands of large industrial customers. The additional capacity will come from a variety of sources, including battery storage and other forms of […]

Ossoff blasts postal service chief over delays in mail delivery ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., grilled the head of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Tuesday about months-long delays in delivering mail processed at a new regional distribution center in Palmetto. Since the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center began operations earlier this year, only 36% of inbound mail is being delivered on time, […]

Atlanta airport remains world’s busiest Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ATLANTA – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retained its distinction as the world’s busiest airport last year, the industry organization Airport Council International reported Monday. The Atlanta airport served 104.7 million passengers in 2023, based on preliminary figures, an 11.7% increase over the previous year. “Being home to the world’s busiest airport […]

State tax revenues drop by double digits ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections continued their downward slide last month, declining by 12.6% compared to March of last year, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday. Year-to-date tax receipts were more encouraging, with revenues down a slight 0.5% compared to the first nine months of the last fiscal year. However, that’s only because the […]

Fossil fuels key issue as PSC decides Georgia Power capacity expansion Plant Yates ATLANTA – Opponents of a request by Georgia Power for a significant increase in electrical generating capacity raised a number of objections to the proposal during several rounds of hearings before state energy regulators. But their complaints boil down to two issues: who’s going to pay to build that additional capacity and whether […]

Skandalakis to take over investigation of Burt Jones in Trump election case ATLANTA – The head of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia will take over the investigation of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ alleged involvement in attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in Georgia. In a two-sentence statement, Pete Skandalakis, the council’s executive director, announced his appointment to pursue the case. A Fulton County […]