Producer of nutritious foods to fight hunger dedicates expansion ATLANTA – A South Georgia-based manufacturer dedicated an expansion Friday with the capacity to produce millions of packets a day of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to prevent and treat acute malnutrition. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a $200 million initiative to maximize the procurement and distribution of RUTF produced by MANA Nutrition […]

Fulton officials: Willis had free rein to prosecute Trump Robb Pitts ATLANTA – Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was free to hire special prosecutors to pursue the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and pay them whatever she thought was necessary, two high-ranking county officials testified Friday. “That’s solely the prerogative of the district attorney,” Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts […]

Data center debate pits industry against environmentalists ATLANTA – The debate over a tax break the data center industry has enjoyed in Georgia for the last six years has moved from the General Assembly to the governor’s office. The legislature passed a bill during this year’s session suspending for two years a state sales tax exemption on purchases of data center equipment […]

E-mobility manufacturer to build plant in Augusta ATLANTA – One of the world’s leading producers of lightweight components in the automotive and aerospace industries will invest $184 million in a new manufacturing plant in Augusta, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday. GF Casting Solutions, based in Switzerland, will create 350 jobs at the facility in Richmond County. “Having met the great team at […]

Georgia man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach ATLANTA – A Georgia man was sentenced to 57 months in prison Thursday for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Jack Wade Whitton, 33, of Locust Grove pleaded guilty in federal court in September 2022 to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly […]

Former Augusta University employee charged with stealing from the school ATLANTA – A former Augusta University employee has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 from the school, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday. Dawn Gantt, 43, of Martinez, has been charged with one count of racketeering in connection with 288 acts of theft by taking and 19 acts of false statements and […]

Kemp inks bills targeting illegal immigrants, no-cash bail ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a series of public safety bills Wednesday, including a controversial measure aimed at illegal immigration. House Bill 1105, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed primarily along party lines, requires local sheriffs and the Georgia Department of Corrections to notify the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) when they […]

Bill seeks to establish Ocmulgee Mounds as national park ATLANTA – Several members of Georgia’s congressional delegation introduced legislation Wednesday to create the Peach State’s first national park. The bill would establish the Ocmulgee Mounds in Middle Georgia as a national park and preserve, upgrading the site from its current status as a national monument. The area is the ancestral home of the Muscogee […]

Kemp signs farm package ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a package of bills Tuesday aimed at improving agriculture, by far Georgia’s No.-1 industry. Kemp touted the economic development successes his administration has brought to rural communities throughout the Peach State since taking office in 2019. “The vast majority of the jobs and the vast majority of the investment […]