Polk schools to reveal plan to return to classroom

The Polk School District is preparing for the start of the new school year as fall athletic teams and activities return to the practice fields this week.

On that note, the school system intends to reveal their “Roadmap Back to PSD” on Wednesday, July 8, which will include detailed information on their plan to return to the classroom.

In a release posted by the school system, the Polk School District said they have been working diligently to ensure that they stay abreast of the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, while collecting feedback from parents and staff regarding the transition back into their school buildings and facilities.

The release said “the health and well-being of our students and faculty is our number one priority.”

More information on the specific details on the plan will be released in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the Polk County School Board announced a new partnership with Kelly Education Services to manage their substitute teaches and paraprofessionals starting with the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a media release, Kelly Education prepares their substitute educators to succeed in every classroom by offering access to highly respected training and professional learning programs and encourages employees to further their teaching career in specialty areas including STEM, ELL, ECE and special education.

If anyone is interested in becoming a Kelly substitute to work in PSD schools, you can apply by emailing 214x@kellyservices.com or call 706-235-0055.