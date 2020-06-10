Polk County Primary Election Results

With all seven precincts reporting, including absentee ballots and early votes (provisional votes not included):
Polk County Commission – Republican
Polk County Probate Court Judge – Republican
State House District 16 – Republican
Kelley will face Lyndsay Arrendale (D) in Nov. General Election
State Senate District 31 – Republican
Winner of Aug. runoff will face Tianna Smith (D) in Nov. General Election
U.S. House of Representatives District 14
Winner of Aug. runoff to face Kevin Van Ausdal (D) in Nov. General Election