Polk County Primary Election Results

Dems' confidential 2015 memo warned against interacting with 'radical' Black Lives Matter movement A newly resurfaced November 2015 memo from a senior Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) official calls the Black Lives Movement "radical," and offers Democratic House candidates suggestions for how to handle activists who attempt to approach their campaigns. Gregg Re

Anti-Defamation League slammed for 'weak' response to Ice Cube's anti-Semitic tweets The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is under fire for what critics call a "weak" response to Ice Cube's series of anti-Semitic tweets. Joseph Wulfsohn

Media coverage spins protester takeover of Seattle area as 'festive zone' Multiple media outlets are offering a positive spin while covering the turmoil that has taken place on the streets of Seattle, with one notable news outlet referring to it as a "festive zone." Joseph Wulfsohn

Greg Gutfeld says Seattle protesters are 'following what they say,' even though 'it might be a disaster' "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld said Thursday the ongoing occupation of six blocks of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood by anti-police protesters -- who have declared the area to be “autonomous” and a “cop-free zone” -- is a learning experience for the far-left. Victor Garcia