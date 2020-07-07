Cedartown Commissioner Jessica Payton elected as first VP for Georgia Municipal Association’s District 1

Cedartown, Ga. – July 7, 2020– Cedartown Commissioner Jessica Payton was elected first vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) District 1 during the association’s virtual annual meeting on July 2. She is now in line to become president of the district.

In this role, Payton will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in GMA’s District 1. She will also attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s annual convention; promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in the district; advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities; and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities in their district. As the District First Vice President, Payton will also serve on the GMA Board of Directors. “I’m grateful to be a part of a fantastic and dedicated group of locally elected officials serving the citizens of GMA District 1,” Payton said. “I just really enjoy learning and helping and I’m grateful to be elected to do that.”

Created in 1933, GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its members. GMA currently represents 537 cities in Georgia.