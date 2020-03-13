Polk School District among many others closing due to coronavirus concerns

Berry College is closing its campus to visitors through the end of March.

As students and faculty return from spring break, Berry is choosing to remain open, but it will not be “business as usual.” Berry is putting multiple steps in place including on-campus health screening as students return from spring break, cancelling all public events through the end of March, enhancing cleaning protocols, and incorporating measures that encourage “social distancing” and limited person-to-person contact.

The Southern Athletic Association has suspended all conference competition for the season. Some individual games may be scheduled on a limited basis with restrictions related to attendance.

Campus events that are normally open to the public are being rescheduled or cancelled. Speakers or lectures will be taped and made available as possible. The college looks forward to welcoming our campus visitors back as soon as it is reasonable to do so.