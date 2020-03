An hours long cleanup wrapped up Wednesday afternoon after a logging tractor trailer and a passenger car collided earlier in the morning, resulting in the death of a 58-year-old woman.

Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier reports that Carolyn Jackson, 58 was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and is expected to release more information as it becomes available.