Floyd Medical Center: New Visitor Restrictions Take Effect today

MEDIA RELEASE
In an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, Floyd is expanding visitor restrictions that will include a brief health screening at entrances to numerous facilities effective Friday, March 13. Floyd is taking this additional measure to protect the health of our patients, their families and our medical staff.
Effective immediately, patients will be permitted only one visitor, unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s health care team. The following restrictions will apply:
- Patients and visitors may ONLY enter at main or emergency entrances. Floyd Medical Center’s North Entrance on Turner McCall Boulevard and the parking deck are closed to the public.
- All visitors and patients will be screened before entering the hospital.
- Only one visitor per patient will be permitted.
- No visitors younger than 13 will be permitted.
- Floyd Medical Center
- 330 Physician Center
- Floyd Behavioral Health
- Polk Medical Center
- Cherokee Medical Center
Can exceptions be made to the visitor restrictions?
Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member. Exceptions will be made by the care team on a case-by-case basis.