Floyd Medical Center: New Visitor Restrictions Take Effect today

MEDIA RELEASE

In an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, Floyd is expanding visitor restrictions that will include a brief health screening at entrances to numerous facilities effective Friday, March 13. Floyd is taking this additional measure to protect the health of our patients, their families and our medical staff.

Effective immediately, patients will be permitted only one visitor, unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s health care team. The following restrictions will apply:

Patients and visitors may ONLY enter at main or emergency entrances. Floyd Medical Center’s North Entrance on Turner McCall Boulevard and the parking deck are closed to the public.

All visitors and patients will be screened before entering the hospital.

Only one visitor per patient will be permitted.

No visitors younger than 13 will be permitted.

Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.

The following locations will be impacted:

Floyd Medical Center

330 Physician Center

Floyd Behavioral Health

Polk Medical Center

Cherokee Medical Center

Can exceptions be made to the visitor restrictions? Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member. Exceptions will be made by the care team on a case-by-case basis.

​This is a rapidly evolving situation and Floyd will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19 as necessary. Floyd recognizes that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage everyone to utilize other forms of support for their loved ones, such as phone calls and video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices.

Patients visiting Floyd Urgent Care or Floyd Primary Care should call before coming if they have cough, fever or difficulty breathing AND have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.