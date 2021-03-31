Polk Medical Center Schedules Saturday COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

MEDIA RELEASE –

Polk Medical Center will provide the COVID-19 vaccine on several Saturdays to make it more convenient for residents to receive the shots.

The free vaccine will be provided on Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to noon and on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the hospital. Since the hospital is providing the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses spread three weeks apart, second doses only will be scheduled on May 22.

To make an appointment, visit floyd.org/covidvaccine. If you have any questions, please call 770.749.4125. You can make an appointment for the second shot when you receive the first one.

Under the Georgia Department of Public Health’s rollout plan, the vaccine is currently available to anyone 16 and older. For more information about the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

As part of its Live Well Polk! program, Polk Medical Center recently hosted a listening session with representatives from the City of Cedartown, the City of Rockmart and Polk County, along with the Development Authority of Polk County and other leaders from the civic and faith communities. A need mentioned by several of the participants was access to the COVID vaccines outside of normal business hours.

“We are glad to be able to help them out,” said Tifani Kinard, Polk Medical Center Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer. “We know it is difficult for many people to take time off from work. The Saturday clinics will give us the opportunity to vaccinate even more people and make Polk County a safer place to live, work and play.”

The Saturday vaccine clinics are in partnership with Cedartown, Rockmart and Polk County governments.