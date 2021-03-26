Multiple reports of damage, at least one injury from Thursday storms

Multiple rounds of severe weather that plowed through the area Thursday afternoon and throughout the evening caused serious damage to several homes and other structures.

According to various reports, one person received minor injuries when a tree fell through their home on Friendly Baptist Church Rd. Numerous homes and buildings on Lee’s Chapel Rd., East Point Rd., MLK Jr. Blvd., Tuck St., Collard Valley Rd., Woodall Rd., East Ave. (Rockmart Hwy.), and South Main St. were damaged from fallen trees or direct wind damage.

The Polk School District has canceled school for Friday due to damage to homes and flooding issues.

PSD Superintendent Laurie Atkins reports that there has been damage to the roof of Cedartown High School, near the kitchen area where a blower was disabled. Also, some roof air units were displaced, causing some water damage to other areas of the school. Down the hill from the high school, the Cedartown High School baseball field sustained damage, including the roof of one of the dugouts, the backstop netting and its supporting poles. The home games scheduled for Friday have been moved to NW Whitfield due to the damage.

For those who need assistance from the storm damage, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is offering their help, as well as the Polk/Haralson Baptist Association Relief team.