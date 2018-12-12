Black ice concerns prompting delays on Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement, warning residents of North Georgia of the potential of black ice on Monday night and Tuesday morning.



…ICY SPOTS AND BLACK ICE EXPECTED TONIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING… Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s across north and portions of central Georgia. The colder temperatures combined with moisture left on surfaces from recent precipitation will leads to slick or icy spots on roads as well as other surfaces such as porches, decks, and sidewalks Tuesday morning. The most likely locations for black ice on roadways will be secondary or untreated roads as well as bridges and overpasses. The threats for black ice and slick spots will diminish through the morning hours as temperatures are expected to warm through Tuesday afternoon to well above the freezing mark. Use caution and allow extra time to reach your destination if traveling late Tonight and Tuesday morning.

CLOSINGS / DELAYS: