Black ice concerns prompting delays on Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement, warning residents of North Georgia of the potential of black ice on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
CLOSINGS / DELAYS:
- Polk School District: Due to recent weather developments, Georgia Emergency Management Agency has announced further potential for icy conditions in the early morning hours. In response, Polk School District will be on a two-hour delay, Tuesday, December 11th. Students and Staff should report to bus stops, car-rider drop-offs, and school buildings, two (2) hours later than you normally would. Thank you for your patience and for partnering with us to keep our students safe.
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College: Delayed opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday; all campuses.
- Shorter University: All campuses and offices closed Tuesday. “For safety, unless an emergency situation, no one will be allowed on campus.”
- Camp Antioch: Due to the National Weather Service “black ice” WARNING and special statement from Governor Deal, Camp Antioch will not open our building until after 10am on Tuesday morning, Dec. 11th. Please drive safely!
- The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District office in Rome and county health departments in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker counties will delay opening tomorrow until 10 am
- Floyd County Schools closed Tuesday for all students, faculty and staff. A decision about all after school activities will be made by noon Tuesday.
- Rome City Schools closed Tuesday for students, faculty and staff. Rome City Schools will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.
- Saint Mary’s Catholic School closed Tuesday.However, a decision the Christmas program — set for Tuesday night — will be made later.
- Unity Christian School: closed Tuesday.
- Berry College Elementary and Middle School closed Tuesday. “We are working to reschedule ice skating at the Forum.”
- Floyd Primary Care in Taylorsville and Heyman Hospice Care are both delayed until 10am this morning
- The Floyd Primary Care offices of Dr. Michelle Strickland, Dr. David Childs and nurse practitioner Linda Hoffman will open today at noon.
- All other Floyd offices are planning to follow their regular schedules. We ask that all patients and staff take every precaution and travel safely this morning.