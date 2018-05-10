Polk County to file complaint against Waste Industries for issues relating to landfill

By: Kevin Myrick (Polk County Standard Journal)
Polk County Commissioners voted on Tuesday night to take action against the operators of the Grady Road Landfill for issues the board feels haven’t been properly addressed in the past months and years.
The board voted to approve the complaint against Waste Industries, who bought ETC of Georgia who originally signed the contract with the county when the Grady Road Landfill opened. Their decision came after an executive session to discuss litigation as their final item on the agenda for their monthly regular session.