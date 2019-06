WRGA

Two Rockmart residents are in the Floyd County Jail charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

According to Floyd County Jail records, Anthony Samuel Tumpson and Kayle Morris, both age 30, were apprehended in the Reeceburg Road area after entering Floyd County while fleeing from Polk County Police.

They were found in possession of more than $1,500 in stolen property and various tools, including a crowbar, wrenches, and tape.