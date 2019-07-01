More charges for trio accused of fleeing from Polk County authorities

WRGA

Three people who were initially arrested in connection with thefts that occurred in Polk County are now facing additional charges in Floyd County.

According to Floyd County Jail records, 30-year old Anthony Samuel Tumpson, 30-year old Kayla Morris, both of Rockmart and 35-year old Chad Carver Garrison of Rome are accused of stealing cells phones, a Chromebook and other items from the West Rome Walmart, valued at less than $1,500.

They are charged with theft by shoplifting.

Tumpson was also charged with false statements and writings after he reportedly told police that he had committed no crimes in Floyd County.

However, a check of the security surveillance at Walmart showed him taking items and leaving the store, according to the report.

All three were initially arrested for being in possession of items stolen from Tractor Supply in Cedartown.

The original report stated that they entered Floyd County last Thursday while fleeing from Polk County Police.

Tumpson and Morris were arrested in the area of Reeceburg Road in Silver Creek while Garrison turned himself in on Saturday.

In addition to the charges of theft by receiving stolen property, they are also charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime after police found a crowbar, wrenches, and tape.