Polk County posts record in May

MEDIA RELEASE

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Polk County posted a record low unemployment rate in May.

The area also saw an increase in the number of employed residents and a decrease in initial claims for unemployment. There was a slight decrease in the labor force.

“Georgia’s economy remains very strong,” said Butler. “Across the board, the state’s numbers are very positive for the year and many areas continue to set records.”

In May, the jobless rate fell to 3.7 percent – an all-time low for Polk County. This was a drop of .2 percent over the previous month. A year ago, the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.

The number of employed residents in Polk County grew to 17,981. This is an increase of 37 for the month and 475 for the year.

Polk County ended May with a labor force of 18,664. That is a decrease of 11 from the previous month but an increase of 204 over the last year.

In the Polk County, initial claims for unemployment were down about 29 percent for the month and down over 21 percent for the year.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 74 active job postings in Polk County for May.