Early voting for July runoff to begin next week

The offices of the Polk County Board of Elections will be open for early voting for the July 24 statewide run-off election.
Early voting begins on Monday, July 2 through July 20, with the exception of Wednesday, July 4, as the office will be closed for Independence Day.
There are no local elections on the ballot for the July run-off. However, a highly contested Republican primary run-off in the Gubernatorial race features current Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Both are seeking the GOP nomination to face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall.
The Republican Lt. Governor’s race is also on the ballot, with Geoff Duncan and David Shafer seeking the nod. In addition, the GOP Secretary of State nomination will either go to David Belle Isle or Brad Raffensperger.
In the Democratic run-off, only one office will be on that ballot for State School Superintendent, including Sid Chapman and Otha Thornton, Jr.
Local residents are being asked to go back to the polls again this summer to conclude several races that weren’t decided during the May primaries on the Republican and Democratic ballots.
On Tuesday, July 24, the polls at all seven of Polk County’s precincts from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more information on the run-off election, contact the Polk County Board of Elections at 770-749-2103.