Polk County Jail visitation restricted due to COVID-19

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announces visitation restrictions at the Polk County Jail, due to the increase of spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

According to a post on the PCSO Facebook page, the jail is suspending all on-site visitations effective immediately.

Chief Jailer Al Sharp said that they have been fortunate not to have an COVID-19 cases among the inmate population.

Those who still want to visit with loved ones at the jail can do so by utilizing mobile visitation by phone or video conference online at www.jailfunds.com.