Cedartown vs. Arabia Mountain game canceled, Dawgs to move on in playoffs

The first round GHSA matchup between the Cedartown High School and the Arabia Mountain Rams has been canceled, according to an official post from the school’s Facebook account.

CHS Head Football Coach Jamie Abrams confirmed to WGAA that this weekend’s contest was forfeited by Arabia Mountain due to COVID-19 issues on the Ram’s team.

Saturday’s game was to be the first meeting ever between the two squads.

This is the second win via forfeit in a row for the Dawgs, as Cedartown’s final regular season game against Heritage-Catoosa was also canceled when the Generals had to forfeit due to a lack of players because of COVID-19.

The forfeit is an automatic win for the Dawgs and will send them to the Sweet Sixteen round of the GHSA 4A State Playoffs and will face the winner of this Saturday’s North Oconee/Fayette Co. game.