Cedartown game against Heritage-Catoosa called off due to COVID

COVID-19 has caused another cancellation of a football game, though it won’t make a difference to Cedartown’s first round playoff date.

The Bulldogs will have an unexpected week off due to COVID-19 cases being found within the Heritage Generals squad. That forced the Catoosa-based team to call off the final regular season game of the year, and left Cedartown square in the driver’s seat heading into the playoffs after a win over Central Carroll last week cemented their 7-AAAA championship.

Head Coach Jamie Abrams confirmed the cancellation of the game this morning, and said that it was disappointing for seniors who are missing another chance to play.

Those who purchased tickets through GoFan will get a refund since the game was called off. The company will be sending out e-mails to those who are owed money back.

The Cedartown Bulldogs missed their first game of the season due to COVID-19 cases within the team, having to call off their opener with Carrollton on the road. That game was supposed to be a double-header at Barron Stadium in Rome, with the Rome Wolves and the Rockmart Yellow Jackets playing in one of two games.

Cedartown’s 8-game regular season saw them finish at 6-2 overall and 4-0 in region play. The Bulldogs now head into the first round of the playoffs with homefield advantage and week to prepare.

Rockmart was forced to call off their game against LaFayette in Region 6-AAA last week, their first cancellation of the season. The Jackets won their region out as well. Check back for more on that on Friday.