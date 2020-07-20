GHSA decides to delay start of football for two weeks

The Georgia High School Association voted unanimously on Monday afternoon to delay the start of the football season in Georgia by two weeks, effectively moving the start of the season to Labor Day weekend.

You can read more on the decision from the minutes of Monday’s GHSA Board of Trustees Meeting.

Cedartown High School Bulldogs Football will have their season opener on Friday, September 4 in the Corky Kell Classic against Carrollton, tentatively scheduled to take place at Barron Stadium in Rome.

Here is the updated schedule (not including a scheduled scrimmage with Haralson County) which is subject to change.