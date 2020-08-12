Polk County Fair cancelled; will return in 2021

MEDIA RELEASE

Richard Long, President, of the Polk County Fair Association along with the Cedartown Exchange Club announces with great sadness that the Polk County Fair would be cancelled this year. With concerns over safely serving our visitors and concerns about the health of our dedicated volunteers, entertainers, club members, agricultural participants, and carnival workers the Board of Directors feel this is the most prudent choice. Fairs across the country have been cancelling this year’s events due to the COVID-19 virus. Many of the Northwest Georgia fairs have also followed. We feel we cannot risk the health of our community.

The Polk County Fair has been held each fall since 1961. The Fair is a major fundraiser for the Cedartown Exchange Club where it has served Cedartown and Polk County since August 4th, 1927. The mission of the Exchange Club is to support youth and the prevention of child abuse. The Polk County Fair is owned and operated by the Polk County Fair Association.