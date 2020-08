Homeless man suspected of starting California wildfire that scorched 1,500 acres A homeless man in California is suspected of intentionally starting a wildfire that led to evacuations for an area east of Los Angeles last week, according to officials. Travis Fedschun

Nebraska school district cancels classes after positive COVID tests, similar closures in other states School districts in Georgia, Arizona and Tennessee have cancelled in-person classes as precautions. Peter Aitken

Paul Batura: Chicago mayhem — Paul Harvey's prophetic voice offers us this hope Harvey was a student of history, and as he liked to say, “In times like these, it’s important to remember – there have always been times like these.” Paul Batura

Dean Cain says cancel culture in Hollywood is ‘a cancer’ Actor Dean Cain said cancel culture in America needs to end, and creatives in Hollywood should especially be open to disagreements. Angelica Stabile