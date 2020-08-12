Cedartown High softball opens 2020 season with extra inning win

Cedartown Lady Dawgs Softball (1-0) defeated Cartersville 7-5 on Tuesday in their 2020 season opener at Atco Park in Bartow County.

The Lady Canes scored twice in the first inning before junior right fielder Marycille Brumby belted a three run line drive homer in the 3rd to give Cedartown the lead.

Cartersville would take the lead again in the fifth inning, as the result of an infield defensive miscue by Cedartown. However in the top of the sixth, the Lady Dawgs knotted the game up at five, when Alexas Poole singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

The game would remain tied until the 11th inning, when catcher Taylor Westmoreland reached on an error and drove in Carlie Holland. Later, Westmoreland would score herself thanks to an RBI single by senior Ava Allred. Cedartown led 7-5 heading into the bottom of the 11th.

Starting pitcher Reagan Clarke retired the Canes in order to pick up her first win of the season, allowing three hits and five runs over 11 innings, striking out eight.

The Lady Dawgs are back home on Friday to host cross county rival Rockmart.

Watch and listen all season long right here on WGAA.