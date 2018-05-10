Polk County chairman Jennifer Hulsey appointed to represent ACCG’s 1st District

MEDIA RELEASE

Polk County Chairman Jennifer Hulsey was recently sworn in to serve on the 2018-2019 Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) Board of Managers as to represent the association’s first district.

Hulsey was sworn in during a special luncheon that took place during the 2018 ACCG Annual Conference at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Savannah/Chatham County.

“On behalf of the association staff and our membership, I would like to congratulate the newly installed ACCG Board of Managers,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “ACCG is very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of public servants offer their time and leadership to our organization. We look forward to serving the citizens of Georgia under the direction of our new Board.”

A Polk County native, Hulsey has served on the Polk County Board of Commissioners since 2015.

She is actively engaged in the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission as treasurer of the organization, the Cedartown Exchange Club where she was elected as the first female president, and the local Meth Alliance where she serves as chair.

In addition to her involvement in many other community organizations, Hulsey has dedicated her time to residents of Polk County as an educator in the local school district for the past 23 years.

“It is an honor to get to represent not only the county but Northwest Georgia on the ACCG Board of Managers,” said Hulsey. “I am looking forward to this role. My hope is that it will allow more access to people and information on the state and federal levels and help attract opportunities locally. I am so proud of Polk County, and can’t wait to represent us.”