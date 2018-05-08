Javier’s Solid Pitching Performance Leads Rome to Win

The Rome Braves bounced back from last night’s loss to defeat the Asheville Tourists Monday morning 3-0 before an Education Day crowd of 4,046.

Rome starter Odalvi Javier went six shutout innings in his best start of the season.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Luis Mejia doubled home two runs giving Rome a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh, Justin Smith (1) cracked his first home run of the season over the wall in left extending the Braves’ lead to 3-0.

The Rome pitching staff was stellar throwing nine shutout inning allowing just two hits for the 3-0 win.

Javier (1-1) gets the win allowing just one hit, walking two and striking out eight.

Asheville’s Nick Kennedy (0-4) is tagged with the loss. Brandon White picks up his fifth save.

The Braves hit the road for games in Augusta and Hickory before returning home to begin a four game series with Asheville on May 17th.

For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com