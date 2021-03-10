Polk Co. and Redmond to host one day COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MEDIA RELEASE:

Redmond Regional Medical Center in partnership with Polk County will be conducting a one day COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday March 17, 2021 from 9am to 12pm at the Nathan Dean Center, 604 Goodyear Ave, Rockmart, Georgia 30153. One hundred (100) first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered during the clinic based upon the following eligibility status:

Healthcare Worker

First Responder

Age 65 or older

School System Employee (K-12)

Adults with developmental disabilities

Caregivers of adults with developmental disabilities

Parents of children with complex medical conditions

A second shot will be scheduled on site. To register for the clinic, call 678-246-5010. The phone line will remain open Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm until all available doses have been claimed.