New Polk County College and Career CEO is Gary Morris

From Polk Today –

The Polk County Board of Education took a vote on combined personnel items before closing out their session this evening, and one of those new hires is a College and Career Academy CEO to replace rising Superintendent Dr. Katie Thomas.

The board approved new College and Career Academy CEO Gary Morris to replace Thomas during the session. He will start on April 1 in his new role, Thomas reported.

“The Polk County College and Career Academy Board of Directors and I are excited to have Mr. Gary Morris join our team as the new CEO,” Thomas said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge in Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education and College and Career Academies. We look forward to continued success under Mr. Morris’ leadership.”

Read more from Polk Today…