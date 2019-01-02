Police, GBI working to recover body from Cedar Creek

From Media Release

Cedartown Police, along with the Crime Scene Unit from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, are currently working to recover a body from Cedar Creek.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, pedestrians were crossing over the West Avenue bridge when they spotted what appeared to be a body in the creek.

Police were notified and located the body of a deceased person. A boat has been called to the scene and recovery efforts are underway.

The identity of the deceased individual is not known at this time.

Newsome said no other details are known at this time.