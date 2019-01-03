Body found in Cedar Creek at GBI Crime Lab

The body of an adult male found floating in Cedar Creek by pedestrians on Wednesday afternoon is now at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Decatur, awaiting an autopsy.

According to previous reports, the GBI was called in to assist the Cedartown Police Department after a call to Polk 911 Wednesday afternoon alerted first responders that the body was sighted from the West Avenue bridge on the south side of the road.

The water level of the creek was higher than usual due to excessive rainfall, prompting Cedartown and Polk County Fire Rescue units to use a boat to get to the body, according to a press release from the City of Cedartown.

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome confirmed the body was that of a man, but did not release any additional information on a possible identity.

“The coroner transported the body to the crime lab Wednesday night,” said Newsome. “We are awaiting their findings.”

It is unclear how long the body had been out in the elements, but authorities could not make a positive identification when the body was recovered.

The Cedartown Police Department, along with the resources of the GBI are handling the investigation and will release more information when it becomes available.

