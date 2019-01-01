Near record rainfall in 2018 causing flooding concerns in New Year

The first week of the New Year will continue to remain wet and soggy, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional rainfall is expected through the end of the week, with a potentially strong storm system affecting the area late Thursday into Friday.

Flooding will continue to be the primary concern due to the already wet soils and high runoff from periods of rain.

Over last couple of weeks, days of almost ceaseless rain contributed to the highly saturated soil.

A local rain gauge near Springdale Lake measured 9.67 in. of rain in December.

The year 1948 was the wettest on record in Georgia with over 70 inches that year, and 2018 was just below that benchmark.

Stay with the Big Double A for the latest weather reports from GNN Meteorologist John Weatherby.