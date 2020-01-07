Police arrest parents of 11-month-old who died last month

The parents of an 11-month-old boy who was found deceased were arrested on December 31, 2019 and remain in the Polk County Jail with bond denied.

According to Polk County Jail records, 29-year-old Jimmy Phillip Beck and 26-year-old Karalyn Brynne Lonergan, both of an Adamson Drive address in Cedartown, were booked on charges of Felony Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree and Felony Contribute to the Deprivation of a Child Resulting in Serious Injury.

According to previous reports, first responders arrived at their Adamson Drive apartment on Monday, December 23 when Beck and Lonergan found baby Williams Beck unresponsive on the couch after they went to sleep at around 5:00 a.m. They then woke up later in the afternoon and found the baby not breathing. Williams Beck was pronounced dead at around 3:00 p.m.

The report also said that the baby was found pale with red blotches over the face and body and that rigor mortis had already set in when first responders arrived.

The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab for a full autopsy.

We hope to have more information on this story as it comes in.