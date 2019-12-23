GSP investigating fatal hit and run on Prior Station Rd.

Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier confirmed Monday the identity of the hit and run victim as Kathy Chelsea Cochran of Cedartown.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred over this past weekend in Cedartown.

According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, Polk 911 received a call at 6:25 pm on Sunday, December 22 to the report of a woman lying in the roadway on Prior Station Road near the intersection with Highway 100.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a female unresponsive in the roadway shortly after the initial call.

Polk County Deputy Coroner Frankie Matthews pronounced the female deceased on the scene upon his arrival. Her identity is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances that lead to the death of the woman.

No arrests have been made as of last report, but investigators are working leads and hope to make an arrest soon.

The investigation is still ongoing.