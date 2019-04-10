Piedmont Police arrest murder suspect

MEDIA RELEASE

On 4-9-2019 Piedmont Police Officers responded to a call of someone shot at a residence in the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy.

When officers arrived at the residence officers found 40 year old male Joseph Solomon Nicholas Haywood with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Haywood was transported to Gadsden RMC by Piedmont Rescue Squad where he was pronounced dead.

Piedmont Police arrested 23 year old Jessie James Beecham and charged him with Murder.

Beecham is currently in the Calhoun County Jail on $60,000 Bond with a preliminary court date of 5-6-2019 at 1:30PM.

The shooting was investigated by Piedmont Police Department and JSU-Center for Applied Forensics.