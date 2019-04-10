Cedartown approves agreement for new solar farm

April 9, 2019 Andrew Carter Area News, Local News, News Desk 0

Polk County Standard Journal

Inman Solar will soon be adding more electrical generating capacity to the City of Cedartown.

Cedartown City Commissioners during their Monday night session voted to approve measures to move forward with an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Cedartown Development Authority to transfer 21 acres of city-owned property for use as a new solar farm.

The land, adjacent to the former state detention center that remains empty between Sixth and Tenth streets, will be leased for $25,000 annually.

Read more