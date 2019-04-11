Cedartown Commission approves Goodyear Park soccer field bids

By: Kevin Myrick (Polk County Standard Journal)
Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann said it best during the latest Commission session: “my lordy, finally.”
It took two years and lots of time back and forth between local, state and federal officials, but the way is now clear for construction to begin on the first phase of Cedartown’s soccer complex.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the state bid price for construction on the facility for $180,082.14, which will provide two new soccer fields in the first of three phases of development at the Goodyear Park site on West Avenue.