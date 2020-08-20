Long time Rockmart Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey announced on Thursday that he was leaving the department and has accepted the same job with the City of Cedartown.

The official Rockmart Recreation Department Facebook page shared the announcement.

I would like to thank everyone for the support you have given the Recreation Department, Coaches, concession workers, umpires and Referee’s. Most of all the kids. After 17 years. You have made Rockmart a great place for kids. With this my time has come to a close. I have accepted the Recreation Director’s job in Cedartown.

Thanks again for all the support.

May you continue to grow. ~Rockmart Recreation Department Facebook Page

The announcement comes after former Cedartown recreation director Tommy Dooley resigned from the position earlier in the summer.

We hope to have more information on this story soon.