Consumer Alert: Alliant SoloCare Is the Only Marketplace Health Plan Covering Floyd in 2019

PRESS RELEASE



Residents in northwest Georgia who purchase their health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace, also called the Exchange, are limited to just one plan if they want their care at most Floyd locations in 2019.

Recent changes in the market have limited the number of health care Marketplace insurers in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties to just two options. Of thosetwo, only Alliant SoloCare has elected to have Floyd Medical Center, Floyd Primary Care, Floyd Urgent Care and Willowbrooke at Floyd in their network for the coming year.

This is especially important for women who plan to give birth in 2019 and who wish to have their baby at Floyd Medical Center, said Greg Polley, vice president.Expectant parents or parents who plan to have a baby in the coming year will need to choose an Alliant SoloCare health plan on the Marketplace to ensure their hospital obstetrical services are covered.

If there is any chance that you will need emergency care, surgery, urgent care or even a visit to a Floyd Primary Care physician in the coming year, you should also carefully consider your Exchange insurance selection, he said.

“It is unfortunate that there is only one option on the Exchange that is in network at Floyd Medical Center, Floyd Primary Care, Floyd Urgent Care and Willowbrookeat Floyd,” he said. “It is also unfortunate that Floyd is unable to affect this decision.

“We believe every patient should have the right to choose where he or she receives medical care and know that their care is covered by their insurer,” Polley said. “Sadly, that is not the case in today’s market. This is truly an instance of buyer beware.”

The deadline to sign up for health insurance in the federal Marketplace is Dec. 15.Individuals who need to purchase insurance or change a previous decision in the Health Care Marketplace should call 1-800-318-2596or visit www.healthcare.gov.Consumers should also note that a change in network coverage is not considered a qualifying life event that merits changing plans after January 1.