Man stabbed on Sunday night, airlifted to Atlanta

A man who received stab wounds during an altercation at a Davenport Street home Sunday evening was transported via LifeFlight helicopter.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, the unidentified man was conscious and alert when he was transported to an Atlanta hospital.

Newsome said the emergency transport was only precautionary due to the nature of the wounds received.

An investigation is still underway into the Sunday evening incident, but indications are that the incident may have been in self defense.

Newsome said the Cedartown Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is determining whether or not an arrest may be made in the incident.