Polk County rivalry football game canceled

Those who are looking forward to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the state will have to wait until next season.

According to Polk School District Superintendent Dr. Katie Thomas, the Cedartown vs. Rockmart football game coming up on August 27 as been canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on the Cedartown High School football team.

“We feel that it would be irresponsible to move forward.” said Thomas in a post from the PSD Facebook page.

“While Cedartown High School’s positivity rate remains low at 1.26%, the football team has a current positivity rate of 8.64%. As such, the football program will suspend practices and games for a ten-day period beginning this (Wednesday) afternoon.”



With both teams having off weeks during their respective region schedules, the game will likely not be made up in order to keep those dates open in case of any other COVID related schedule changes.

Those who purchased tickets for the CHS vs RHS game Friday through GoFan, refunds are being processed through the app and will take 2-3 business days to complete.