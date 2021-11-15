Man in custody after barricading himself inside residence

From Polk Today:

Update:

Just a few minutes after posting the identity of the man barricaded at a Kimwood Drive residence, he decided to give up after all.

Justin Steve Hayes was taken into custody without further incident with the arrival of the Floyd County SWAT Team in the past minutes, peacefully surredering himself to officers.

Hayes is being transported to the Polk County Jail on the aggravated assault warrant following this afternoon’s shooting incident, where it is reported by Dodd that he fired at a woman and then refused to leave the Kimwood Drive trailer where he was barricaded and threatened to shoot anyone who came near.

Police spent the past several hours with the area surrounded.

Dodd thanked all the agencies involved in the standoff this afternoon for their assistance.

Previously posted:

A Cedartown man remains barricaded in a trailer heading into the evening hours, according to Polk County Police.

Police Chief Kenny Dodd reported that warrants for aggravated assault have been taken out for Justin Steve Hayes, who still refuses to come out after a shooting incident was reported at a Kimwood Drive address earlier this afternoon.

Dodd said that Hayes has been talking to negotiators, but no progress has been made to get him out of the trailer so far.

Police remain on the scene and have a perimeter up around the area. People are asked to stay away from the area as officers try to get Hayes to come out peacefully.

Hayes has been reported to say that he will shoot anyone who tried to come into the house.