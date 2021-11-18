CHS welcomes its newest dawg, “Chubb”

Students at Cedartown High School got a big surprise on Thursday morning during their pep rally to cheer on the Bulldogs as they prepare to face the Cairo Syrupmakers in the Sweet 16 of the GHSA Class AAAA State Playoffs.

At the very end of the festivities, Cedartown High School Principal Scott Hendrix unveiled the newest student at Cedartown High School, their new mascot “Chubb”, the English Bulldog.

He was flown in from Pennsylvania and was gifted to the school by Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

“Chubb” the Bulldog will reside in the front office during the school day.

So look for “Chubb” to greet students and visitors for years to come at CHS and on the sidelines of Doc Ayers Field.