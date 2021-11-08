One dead, one taken to hospital in Cedartown wreck Monday morning

From Polk Today:

A Cedartown man died this morning after he was struck running a stop sign at the intersection of Chestnut Street and West Girard Avenue, according to preliminary investigations completed by the Georgia State Patrol.

GSP reported that George Wheeler, 65, of Cedartown, failed to stop long enough when he got to the intersection and was struck by a Ford F-150 owned by the City of Cedartown.

The F-150 is reported to have struck the GMC Sierra being driven by Wheeler on the driver’s side, then caused the truck to overturn.

The crash remains under investigation.

No details were yet made available about the City of Cedartown employee who was driving the F-150. He was transported after the wreck to Polk Medical Center, per Police Chief Jamie Newsome.

Check back for additional details as they become available.