Liles appointed to county commission post

A familiar face will be joining up with the Polk County Board of Commissioners, following a long career in local politics.

The Polk County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in a special called meeting met to decide on the person who would replace former commission chair Jennifer Hulsey, who resigned from her post to launch her candidacy for the Georgia State House District 16. That seat is currently held by Trey Kelley.

In a unanimous vote, commissioners chose Linda Liles to serve out the remainder of the calendar year for District 2.

The seat will go on the November ballot in a special election.

Liles would have to decide if she wants to run for the seat to fill out the remainder of the term or not.

Former county commissioner Ricky Clark, along with Tracy Sargent, Jody Smith, and Blake Dodd all threw their hat in for consideration of the appointment.

Liles will be sworn in as soon as possible and will begin her service on the county commission as early as their next meeting in May.