PCWA newest facility to begin operation

The Polk County Water Authority has seen a long term project finally come to a conclusion in recent weeks, as the Mulco-Ammons Spring Water Treatment Plant is set to go online any day now.

The authority wrapped up its last stages of testing and have received operational approval from the EPD on its state-of-the-art plant on Youngs Farm Road, near Antioch Rd.

The nearly $7 million plant has been constructed using the most recent, up-to-date technology, according to Ronnie Wood of R.J. Wood & Company.

He said the plant has a permitted capacity of 2 million gallons per day, and has been built to ensure all EPD Drinking Water rules and regulations.