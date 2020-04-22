Additional information regarding the March 31 shooting deaths

MEDIA RELEASE

The Cedartown Police Department has released more information regarding the shooting death of 36-year-old Cedartown resident Rekiesha Moore.

In the early-morning hours of March 31, Moore was killed from a gunshot fired by her step-father, Michael Prater. After firing the shot that killed his step-daughter, Prater attempted to take his own life. He was taken to a medical center for treatment, and later passed away from his injuries over the Easter weekend.

Prater was the estranged husband of the victim’s mother.

From evidence gathered at the scene and from Prater’s home, police investigators have determined that Moore’s death was a premeditated decision by Prater carried out to “punish his estranged wife for her non-desire to reconcile their marriage,” explained Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome.