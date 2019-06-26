UPDATE: Fire destroys Aragon home, body of 83-year-old man found inside

UPDATED 8:42pm – June 26, 2019

Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier has announced the identity of the man who was found inside his burned home on East 3rd Street in Aragon. Bobby Brinkley, 83, of Aragon was pronounced dead at shortly after 2:00 am by chief deputy coroner Marty Robinson.

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for a postmortem investigation, as is standard procedure for a situation such as this.

Brazier did say that no foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation by Aragon Police, Polk County Fire, Rockmart Fire, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is still ongoing.

POSTED 7:19pm – June 26, 2019

The Polk County Fire Department, along with units from Rockmart Fire were on the scene of a structure fire in Aragon that claimed the life of an individual inside.

According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, a call came in to Polk 911 just after midnight Wednesday of smoke and flames coming from a home on East 3rd Street in Aragon.

Neighbors told firefighters they heard some type of explosion before the house was fully involved.

Brazier said the heat was too intense for firefighters to make initial entry into the home.

Once the fire was subdued, firefighters located a body inside the home. Deputy Coroner Marty Robinson pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

At this moment, the cause of death and identity of the victim have yet to be determined, according to Brazier.

The body was transported to the Polk County morgue and will undergo an autopsy.

Polk Fire investigators and a state fire marshal will be on the scene to investigate what may have triggered the blaze.

Brazier said more details on the victim should be released later.