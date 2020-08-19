2020 Holloway Hunny Pot Festival canceled

The second annual event that had been slated for September 19, was nixed from the City’s event line-up due to COVID-19. Last year’s event attracted 400-plus residents to the City’s Historic Big Spring Park.

“We’ve been holding out hope that we could safely hold this event, however, after taking into consideration the most recent reports issued from state and federal agencies regarding COVID-19, we made the tough decision to cancel,” said Aimee Madden, said the City’s public information officer. “The risks and the limitations brought on by COVID-19 outweigh the benefit of hosting the festival.”

The date of the 2021 festival will be released in the coming weeks.

The festival honors the late Sterling Holloway, a Cedartown resident made famous by serving as the voice behind Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh. It had its inaugural debut in 2019 as part of several new events the City created. That event featured a Sterling Holloway exhibit headed up by Cedartown resident Donnie Jarrell and a Pooh Stick (wooden honey dipper) race down the Big Spring overflow channel. More than 20 vendors filled the park, many of them selling locally produced honey and honey related products. Additional plans for the 2021 event include live music, a wider variety of vendors, and a Lil Miss and Lil Mister Hunny Pot pageant.